Left Menu

Four detained by Sikkim Police for carrying sharp weapons during Chamling's padayatra

PTI | Gangtok | Updated: 30-11-2022 16:26 IST | Created: 30-11-2022 16:10 IST
Four detained by Sikkim Police for carrying sharp weapons during Chamling's padayatra
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Sikkim Police have detained four persons for allegedly carrying sharp weapons during former chief minister and Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) supremo Pawan Kumar Chamling's padayatra in Pakyong district two days ago.

The four persons were picked from various places on Tuesday evening with sharp weapons which they carried during Chamling's padayatra in Rongli town, a police officer said.

The four persons were being interrogated for carrying sharp weapons during a political programme and the motive behind it, the officer said.

The cops have also seized a vehicle in which the four persons were travelling during the former chief minister's padayatra two days ago, the police officer said.

Chamling had undertaken a padayatra under 'Sikkim Bachao Abhiyan' on Monday to expose the ''non-performance'' of Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) government headed by Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang for the past three and a half years.

Meanwhile, SDF spokesperson Krishna Kharel has released a video statement in which he charged the Sikkim Police with detaining four private security personnel hired by the party to safeguard their president. Police have also seized their vehicle, he said.

''We have appealed to the Sikkim Police to release the detained private security guards as their services are essential to protect Chamling during the padayatra over the next six to eight weeks,'' Kharel said.

He said the SDF has submitted a memorandum to the state government as well as the Governor to press for security arrangements for the former chief minister who has not been given ''adequate security'' except for a single personal security officer.

Kharel said that if anything happens to Chamling during the ongoing padayatra under Sikkim Bachao Abhiyan, then the ''responsibility will rest on the state government alone''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Greece: Schools closed following quake in rare spot

Greece: Schools closed following quake in rare spot

 Greece
2
Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; Eisai shares plunge 10% in Tokyo after report of death in Alzheimer's trial and more

Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; Eisai...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; China to ramp up COVID vaccinations for its elderly and more

Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; China...

 Global
4
ANALYSIS-Restoring nature could depend on how countries help farmers

ANALYSIS-Restoring nature could depend on how countries help farmers

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022