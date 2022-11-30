Iran sentences four people to death for "cooperating with Israeli intelligence" - Mehr

Four people were sentenced to death on Wednesday by Iran's judiciary for allegedly cooperating with Israel's intelligence organization and committing kidnappings, the semi-official Mehr news agency reported.

Mehr added that three other people were handed prison sentences between five to ten years for allegedly committing crimes such as acting against national security, aiding in kidnapping, and possessing illegal weapons.

