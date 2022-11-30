Rajasthan: Three govt officials arrested for taking bribe

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Rajasthan Police on Wednesday arrested three government officials for allegedly taking bribes in two separate cases.

In Jalore district, the ACB arrested two civic officials for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 4 lakh.

The accused have been identified as Bhinmal Nagar Palika's executive officer Ashutosh Acharya and his junior assistant Jagdeesh Jat, Director General (ACB) B L Soni said.

Acharya had demanded a bribe from the complainant to issue a lease on his residential plot. After verification of the complaint, a trap was laid and the accused was held while accepting the bribe amount, he said.

He said Rs 3.5 lakh in fake currency was recovered while Rs 50,000 in legal tender was also seized.

In Hanumangarh district, the bureau arrested the transport department's sub-inspector in Nohar town for taking a monthly bribe of Rs 90,000 from the complainant for not issuing challan on his companies. After verification of the complaint, the team arrested the accuseBalwan Kumar red-handed while accepting the bribe from the complainant, he said.

Acharya said a search is going on at the residence and other places of the accused and further probe in the matter is on. All the accused have been arrested under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

