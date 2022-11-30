Spanish police say blast at Ukrainian embassy injured one employee
Spanish police said an employee at the Ukrainian embassy in Madrid was injured on Wednesday in an explosion that occurred while he was handling a letter.
The staff member suffered light injuries went to hospital under his own steam, police added.
Ukraine's embassy in Madrid was not immediately reachable.
