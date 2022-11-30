Spanish police say blast at Ukrainian embassy injured one employee
Spanish police said an employee at the Ukrainian embassy in Madrid was injured on Wednesday in an explosion that occurred while he was handling a letter. The staff member suffered light injuries and went to hospital under his own steam, police said in a statement.
The staff member suffered light injuries and went to hospital under his own steam, police said in a statement. Detectives are investigating the incident, aided by forensic and intelligence investigators, the statement added.
Ukraine's embassy to Spain was not immediately reachable. The area surrounding the embassy has been cordoned off, state broadcaster TVE reported.
