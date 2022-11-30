Left Menu

Teenager killed in Russian shelling of hospital in northern Ukraine - Kyiv

A teenager was killed in Russian shelling of a hospital in the northern Ukrainian region of Sumy, a presidential aide said Wednesday. Another person was killed and one was wounded in Russian shelling of the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson, regional governor Yaroslav Yanushevych said. Russia did not immediately comment on the Ukrainian officials' reports.

A teenager was killed in Russian shelling of a hospital in the northern Ukrainian region of Sumy, a presidential aide said Wednesday. Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of Ukraine's presidential administration, said on the Telegram messaging app that Russian forces had pounded the region, which borders Russia, with artillery and mortar bombs over the past 24 hours.

Russian forces pulled back from northern Ukraine weeks after their Feb. 24 invasion but have continued shelling some areas, Ukrainian officials have said. Another person was killed and one was wounded in Russian shelling of the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson, regional governor Yaroslav Yanushevych said.

Russia did not immediately comment on the Ukrainian officials' reports.

