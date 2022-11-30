Fourth arrest made in Pench Reserve tiger poaching case

One more person was arrested from Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday in connection with the killing of a tiger at Surewani in Pench Tiger Reserve, an official said here.

It took the number of arrested men in the case to four. The latest arrest was made on Wednesday morning by a forest department team from Amala village in Chhindwara district of Madhya Pradesh.

A release by Deputy Director, Pench Tiger Reserve Prabhu Nath Shukla said the tiger poaching incident had come to light on November 29, 2022 in the area of the Reserve which falls in Maharashtra.

All four accused were produced before a Judicial Magistrate at Saoner in Nagpur district who remanded them in forest department's custody till December 3.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)