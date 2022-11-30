EU industry chief Breton to hold video call with Musk at 1600 GMT

EU industry chief Thierry Breton will hold a videoconference call with Twitter Chief Executive Elon Musk at 1600 GMT, Breton's communications adviser tweeted on Wednesday.

Breton had previously urged Musk to comply with landmark EU rules against online hate speech and disinformation. The European Commission's justice chief Didier Reynders had also voiced similar comments.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)