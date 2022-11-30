Left Menu

EU industry chief Breton to hold video call with Musk at 1600 GMT

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 30-11-2022 20:57 IST | Created: 30-11-2022 20:57 IST
EU industry chief Breton to hold video call with Musk at 1600 GMT
EU industry chief Thierry Breton will hold a videoconference call with Twitter Chief Executive Elon Musk at 1600 GMT, Breton's communications adviser tweeted on Wednesday.

Breton had previously urged Musk to comply with landmark EU rules against online hate speech and disinformation. The European Commission's justice chief Didier Reynders had also voiced similar comments.

