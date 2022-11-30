Left Menu

Couple shot at by son in UP's Pragayraj

A man shot at his parents after locking themselves in their house on Wednesday, police said.The incident happened in area under Naini police station limits, they said.The injured Lalchand Jaiswal and Kusum were admitted to SRN Hospital with bullet injuries, they said.Senior Superintendent of Police Shailesh Kumar Pandey said the police reached the spot and arrested the accused Ritesh.

PTI | Prayagraj | Updated: 30-11-2022 21:05 IST | Created: 30-11-2022 21:05 IST
A man shot at his parents after locking themselves in their house on Wednesday, police said.

The incident happened in area under Naini police station limits, they said.

The injured Lalchand Jaiswal and Kusum were admitted to SRN Hospital with bullet injuries, they said.

Senior Superintendent of Police Shailesh Kumar Pandey said the police reached the spot and arrested the accused Ritesh. “The condition of the injured is out of danger,” he said.

A licensed weapon, seven empty and eight live cartilages were recovered from the spot, he said, adding further action is being taken. It was not immediately clear as to why the man shot at his parents.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

