Spain's interior minister under fire in parliament over handling of border tragedy

Lawmakers piled pressure on Spain's interior minister on Wednesday to clarify what happened during a mass border crossing by migrants on June 24 in which at least 23 people died, with some calling for his resignation. Opposition parties and even political groups that usually support the left-wing minority coalition government accused Fernando Grande Marlaska of withholding information and lying about the tragedy on the border between Morocco and Spain's North African enclave of Melilla.

The Melilla disaster has returned to the spotlight following a damning report by Spain's ombudsman and a statement by U.N. human rights experts condemning what they called "excessive and lethal use of force" by Moroccan and Spanish law enforcement. The Council of Europe's Human Rights Commissioner said on Tuesday migrants in Morocco had no "genuine and effective" access to asylum in Melilla, leaving them with little choice other than attempt to cross illegally. In his second parliamentary appearance to speak about the incident, Marlaska again said the deaths did not happen on Spanish soil. "It was a proportionate and timely response. We have no tragic events to regret on national territory," he said.

Jon Inarritu from regional Basque party EH Bildu, which usually supports the government, said it was "incomprehensible" that Marlaska continued to stick to his narrative and called for a parliamentary inquiry to determine the truth. "There is enough evidence that the events took place on Spanish soil, that the actions were not proportionate and no help was given to injured people," he said.

Mariaska insisted police used adequate force to fend off a violent attack and said Spain helped injured people as soon as the security situation made it possible. Moroccan authorities said at the time the deaths resulted from a crush, and from migrants falling off a high fence.

Earlier this month, a group of lawmakers visited Melilla's border and reviewed the footage authorities sent to the ombudsman and public prosecutor, who is also inveatigating the case.

