US business body welcomes extension of Ambassador Sandhu
The Indian government has extended Sandhus tenure in Washington DC by a year till the end of January 2024.Ambassador Sandhu brings unparalleled expertise and experience in his interactions with both the legislature and executive branches of the US government, the US-India Strategic and Partnership Forum said.His extension will help consolidate US-India relations and take it to new heights, the forums president and CEO Mukesh Aghi said in a statement.
A US-based prominent business advocacy group Wednesday welcomed the one-year extension in the tenure of Taranjit Singh Sandhu as New Delhi's top envoy here, saying it will help consolidate the bilateral relations further. The Indian government has extended Sandhu’s tenure in Washington DC by a year till the end of January 2024.
''His extension will help consolidate US-India relations and take it to new heights,'' the forum's president and CEO Mukesh Aghi said in a statement. Congratulating Sandhu on his extension till 2024, Aghi said the ambassador has been a veteran of US-India relations, and an exceptional asset to the U.S.-India partnership, shepherding this relationship to new heights.
''He has seen the evolution of the strategic partnership through his multiple years of experience in the U.S., right from his earlier years in the foreign service in the late 90s, to his stint as DCM and now as Ambassador in Washington,'' Aghi said.
''Ambassador Sandhu brings unparalleled expertise and experience in his interactions with both the legislature and executive branches of the US government,'' Aghi said.
