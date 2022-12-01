Left Menu

01-12-2022
US looks forward to continue working with Pakistan: White House
The United States is looking forward to continue working with Pakistan, the White House said on Wednesday as a new general takes charge as the chief of army staff in Islamabad.

Lt General Asim Munir was formally handed over the command of the Pakistan Army On Tuesday.

''The United States values our longstanding cooperation with Pakistan and has always viewed a prosperous and democratic Pakistan is critical to US interests,'' White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters at a news conference here.

''We look forward to continue to work with Pakistan to promote stability, prosperity for the people of Pakistan and the region,” the press Secretary said in response to a question on the change in guard in Islamabad.

