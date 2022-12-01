Left Menu

U.S. appeals court rejects Biden's bid to reinstate student debt plan

Reuters | Updated: 01-12-2022 08:30 IST | Created: 01-12-2022 08:30 IST
A federal appeals court on Wednesday declined to put on hold a Texas judge's ruling that said President Joe Biden's plan to cancel hundreds of billions of dollars in student loan debt was unlawful.

The New Orleans-based 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected the Biden administration's request to pause a judge's Nov. 10 order vacating the $400 billion student debt relief program in a lawsuit pursued by a conservative advocacy group.

