UP: State roadways bus hits three, one killed

One person has been killed and two others were injured when a UP roadways bus hit them in Baksha area here on Varanasi-Lucknow highway on Thursday morning, police said.

Gunvan (28) and Rahul Yadav (30), who were waiting for a passenger vehicle while Manoj Singh, who was on a morning walk, were hit by the bus near Lakhnipur village, Superintendent of Police (SP) Ajay Sahni said.

While Rahul died on the spot, others were rushed to the hospital, where their condition was stated to be stable, the SP said.

Irate villagers created a jam on the highway demanding arrest of the bus driver and compensation for the families of the victims, he said. Police, however, pacified them and controlled the situation, the SP said adding no arrests have been made so far.

