Nine members of inter-state dacoity gang arrested

City crime branch CCB police have arrested nine members of the notorious inter-state Sahib Ganj dacoity gang while trying to loot a jewellery shop at Thokottu under Ullal police station limits here.Police sources said the gang was trying to drill a hole into the shops wall.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 01-12-2022 12:28 IST | Created: 01-12-2022 12:26 IST
City crime branch (CCB) police have arrested nine members of the notorious inter-state 'Sahib Ganj' dacoity gang while trying to loot a jewellery shop at Thokottu under Ullal police station limits here.

Police sources said the gang was trying to drill a hole into the shop's wall. After receiving a tip-off that nine strangers were residing at a rented house at Manchila in Ullal, police raided the house and took them into custody.

The arrested have been identified as Bhaskara Belchapada (65) of Gandhiwadi in Gujarat, Dinesh Rawal (38), Bista Roop Singh (34) and Krishna Bahadur Bogati (41), all natives of Nepal, Mohammed Zamil Sheikh (29), Inmamam Ul Haque (27), Imaddul Razak Sheikh (32), Bivul Sheikh (31) and Imran Sheikh (30), all residents of Jharkhand.

Police also confiscated three scooters, gas cutter, oxygen cylinder, gas cylinder, gas cutting nozzle and many other items used for dacoity.

Sources said the accused are members of the notorious Sahib Ganj gang of North India origin. They had come to Mangaluru by train 15 days ago with the intention of looting the Super Jewellery shop at Thokottu in Ullal.

The gang members were initially staying at a lodge in Thokottu and later shifted to a rented house at Manchila. The value of the things confiscated from the arrested is Rs 2.9 lakh, the sources said.

The accused had robbed three scooters recently from commuters by attacking them with iron rods from three places around the city. They used to move around on the scooters with local number plates to avoid any suspicion. All the accused have several cases registered against them in many states, sources said.

