Two held for harassing Korean woman on Mumbai street

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-12-2022 12:38 IST | Created: 01-12-2022 12:37 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Mumbai Police on Thursday arrested two men for allegedly molesting and stalking a South Korean woman YouTuber on a street in the city, an official said.

A video surfaced on Wednesday showing the woman being sexually harassed by a young man in Khar area of Mumbai.

A Twitter handle which had shared the video claimed the woman was from South Korea and was livestreaming in suburban Khar when the incident took place around 8 pm on Tuesday.

The video showed a young man coming very close to her and trying to pull her by holding her hand even when she protested.

As the woman began to walk away from the spot, the man again appeared on a motorbike with a friend, offering her a lift while she told him in broken English that she did not want it.

The police took notice of the incident on their own after receiving the video on their Twitter handle, an official from Khar police station said.

They registered an FIR and started a probe into the incident.

After establishing the identity of the two accused, aged 19 and 21, the police nabbed them from Patel Nagar in suburban Bandra, the official said.

Police had contacted the woman YouTuber, but she refused to come to the police station saying saying she will come later, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

