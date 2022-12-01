Left Menu

TRS leaders appear before CBI in IPS impersonator case

Telangana Minister Gangula Kamalakar and Rajya Sabha MP Vaddiraju Ravichandra on Thursday appeared before the CBI in connection with a case related to a man who was allegedly taking money from people posing as a senior IPS officer, officials said.

01-12-2022
Telangana Minister Gangula Kamalakar and Rajya Sabha MP Vaddiraju Ravichandra on Thursday appeared before the CBI in connection with a case related to a man who was allegedly taking money from people posing as a senior IPS officer, officials said. Telangana Civil supplies minister Kamlakar and MP Ravichandra, both the leaders of Telangana Rashtra Samithi were summoned by the CBI to appear for questioning, they said. The CBI on Monday arrested a man who allegedly met private individuals at the Tamil Nadu Bhavan here and demanded costly gifts posing as a joint director of the agency, officials said. The arrested, identified as Visakhapatnam-resident Kovvi Reddy Srinivas Rao, allegedly demanded gifts from private individuals assuring them of lobbying with unidentified public servants on their behalf for favourable responses in various matters, including in cases registered by different central investigative agencies, they said.

The agency is probing alleged political connections of Rao, who was flaunting them to get work done, they said.

It is alleged that Rao posing as a senior IPS officer, allegedly met six persons after coming to the national capital on November 22 on various occasions, offering them favourable outcomes in various matters pending before government authorities, they said.

