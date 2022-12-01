Russia's Lavrov calls Ukraine comments by Pope Francis 'un-Christian'

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Thursday called recent comments on Ukraine by Pope Francis "un-Christian" and hard to understand. Francis, in an interview with the Jesuit magazine America, spoke about what he called the cruelty of Russian forces in Ukraine.

"Generally, the cruellest are perhaps those who are of Russia but are not of the Russian tradition, such as the Chechens, the Buryati and so on. Certainly, the one who invades is the Russian state. This is very clear," said Francis. Lavrov said such statements were un-Christian and incomprehensible.

"He divided two peoples from the Russian Federation into a category from which you can expect cruelty," he said.

