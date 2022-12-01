Left Menu

Russia's Lavrov calls Ukraine comments by Pope Francis 'un-Christian'

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Thursday called recent comments on Ukraine by Pope Francis "un-Christian" and hard to understand. Lavrov said such statements were un-Christian and incomprehensible. "He divided two peoples from the Russian Federation into a category from which you can expect cruelty," he said.

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 01-12-2022 15:44 IST | Created: 01-12-2022 15:40 IST
Russia's Lavrov calls Ukraine comments by Pope Francis 'un-Christian'
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Thursday called recent comments on Ukraine by Pope Francis "un-Christian" and hard to understand. Francis, in an interview with the Jesuit magazine America, spoke about what he called the cruelty of Russian forces in Ukraine.

"Generally, the cruellest are perhaps those who are of Russia but are not of the Russian tradition, such as the Chechens, the Buryati and so on. Certainly, the one who invades is the Russian state. This is very clear," said Francis. Lavrov said such statements were un-Christian and incomprehensible.

"He divided two peoples from the Russian Federation into a category from which you can expect cruelty," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Integration of aircraft with INS Vikrant likely by May-June next year: Navy chief

Integration of aircraft with INS Vikrant likely by May-June next year: Navy ...

 India
2
UP man arrested for 'insulting' national flag

UP man arrested for 'insulting' national flag

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-U.S. lauds wounded hero Pulisic for getting them into last 16; Motor racing-Ferrari shake things up again with Binotto departure and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-U.S. lauds wounded hero Pulisic for getting them...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Up to 100,000 nurses across England, Wales, N. Ireland to strike -union; China reports slight drop in new COVID cases for Nov 29; Beijing cases rise and more

Health News Roundup: Up to 100,000 nurses across England, Wales, N. Ireland ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022