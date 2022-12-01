3 accused in TRS MLAs 'poaching' case get bail

The Telangana High Court on Thursday granted bail to three accused arrested in connection with the case of alleged conspiracy to poach four TRS MLAs. The court allowed the bail petitions of Ramachandra Bharati alias Satish Sharma, Nanda Kumar and Simhayaji Swamy on certain conditions. They were directed to furnish personal bonds of Rs 3 lakh each with 2 sureties each.

The three were further directed to appear before the Special Investigation Team (SIT), which is probing the case, every Monday.

The trio was arrested in the case after a complaint was lodged by TRS MLA Pilot Rohith Reddy, among four legislators, against them on October 26. They are presently lodged in a jail here.

Based on the complaint, cases under relevant sections-criminal conspiracy, offering bribe and Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988- were filed against them.

The trio moved the bail petitions in the High Court after a local court rejected their bail applications earlier.

As per the FIR copy, Rohith Reddy alleged that the accused offered him Rs 100 crore and in return the legislator has to leave the TRS and contest as a BJP candidate in the next Assembly election.

They allegedly asked Reddy to bring some more TRS MLAs by offering Rs 50 crore each to join the BJP.

The Telangana government on November 9 ordered the setting up of a seven-member SIT to probe into the alleged attempt of poaching of the MLAs. Two of the accused out of the three in this case are facing some other cases filed by the city police.

