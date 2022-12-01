Russia and Ukraine to hand over 50 POWs each in latest exchange - Russian-installed official
The top Russian-installed official in Ukraine's partly occupied Donetsk region said on Thursday that Moscow and Kyiv would each hand over 50 prisoners of war in the latest exchange between the two sides.
In a post on his Telegram channel, Denis Pushilin said the exchange would take place later on Thursday.
