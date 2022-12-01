Left Menu

Missing Greater Noida man found dead in drain after 10 days

PTI | Noida | Updated: 01-12-2022 17:24 IST | Created: 01-12-2022 17:10 IST
The body of a 22-year-old man, who had gone missing on November 20, has been found in a drain in Greater Noida, police officials said Thursday.

The police received information about an unidentified body being found in the drain in an industrial area of Surajpur on Tuesday after efforts were made to ascertain the deceased's identity, an official said.

"On Wednesday, after inquiries in various local police stations in the district, it was found that the deceased was Arun, a resident of Milak Khatana village. His family lodged a missing person's complaint about him on November 29 at the Badalpur police station," the official said.

According to his family, Arun left his house on November 20 to go to a relative's place but did not reach there, the police said.

On Wednesday, the family identified the body which bore injury marks following which a case of murder was registered against unidentified miscreants, the police said.

The matter is being investigated further now, they added.

