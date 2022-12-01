Left Menu

Body with multiple stab wounds found in north Delhi

Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The body of a man with multiple stab injuries was found on the roadside in north Delhi's Sadar Bazar, police said on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as Mohammad Shahid, a resident of Nabi Karim, they said. The body was found by a passerby on Wednesday evening. When officials reached the spot, they discovered multiple stab injuries on the body, the police said.

He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead, a senior officer said. A case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered and an investigation is in progress, he said.

All angles, including that of personal enmity, are being probed, the officer added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

