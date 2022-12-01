World Court urges Chile and Bolivia to cooperate on Silala river

Judges at the World Court on Thursday ruled that Chile and Bolivia now agreed on previous points of dispute over access to the waters of the Silala river and that they would not need to rule on Chile's claims before the court.

The judges did urge the South American neighbours to work together on issues surrounding the frontier river, which runs through one of driest places on earth, as such a "shared resource can only be protected through cooperation".

