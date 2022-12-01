Anti-terrorist operations will not stop till last terrorist is eliminated: J&K LG

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday asserted that anti-terrorist operations will not be stopped until the last terrorist is eliminated in the Union Territory. Sinha also said Jammu and Kashmir has marched a great distance in the last three years in ensuring that no section of society is left behind. ''Jammu and Kashmir government is committed that until last terrorist and mentors on the ground are eliminated, anti terrorist operations will not be stopped and assault on terror ecosystem will not be slowed down,'' the LG said while inaugurating Amar Jawan Shourya Sthal in Reasi. He said that fear, corruption and dynasty rule in Jammu and Kashmir for a long time had caused damaged to the social setup here, but during past 2-3 years, there has been a great change. ''The effort is to bring major positive changes in social setup in J&K.'' He said that for the past thirty years, cross-border terrorism in the Union Territory has been posing a challenge to us. ''It is history in itself, the way the army, paramilitary forces and police has given befitting reply to this challenge.'' The LG said that the crackdown against terror came became more intense after the Indian Parliament took a ''historic decision'' in August 2019 under the command of Prime Minister.

In 2019, the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir was bifurcated into two Union territories - Ladakh and Jammu & Kashmir – and the Article 370, that granted special powers to the state, was abrogated. The army, CRPF and police have got many successes and stone-pelting and strike have become part of history now, he said. ''Salute to veer naris, our veterans and tributes to all those martyrs who have sacrificed their lives for our country,'' Sinha said after laying a floral wreath at Vir Stambh. The LG observed that after the abrogation of Article 370, the ecosystem nurturing terrorism has been dismantled.

''All round economic growth is primary importance for us so that every citizen is able to live a life of honour and dignity in the environment of peace. The new dynamism in rural infrastructure will result in far greater prosperity for the people,'' the LG said.

''We have kept the wheels of progress moving to ensure that no section of society is left behind, to ensure that growth benefits marginalised groups and to ensure that prosperity brings bright future for youth,'' he added. Sinha said due to the efforts of the government farmers are receiving better prices, with implementation of path breaking schemes for the vulnerable section.

During 'Back to Village-IV programme,' efforts were made to identify 15 youths from each panchayat for self employment generation assistance.

As part of the scheme, the administration has issued 27,000 sanction letters by the end of December, Sinha said.

''We have improved public service delivery and ensured higher financial outlays for district development. Health, education, industry, agriculture, handicraft is being given special attention as part of our strategy for inclusive and higher economic growth,'' he added. The LG also observed that the administration has taken various steps to implement e-service delivery of public services but some people are facing difficulties in certain areas. ''We are making efforts to establish a mechanism, in the coming three months wherein if the services are not provided within a set timeline, officials will be held responsible,'' said Sinha.

