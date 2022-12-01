UK PM Sunak spoke to Albanian PM on increasing co-operation - Downing Street

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak agreed with his Albanian counterpart Edi Rama on the need to step up co-operation to tackle illegal immigration and organised crime, Sunak's spokesman said on Thursday.

"Both leaders agreed that more needed to be done to tackle illegal immigration and tackle organised crime together," the spokesman said after a call between Sunak and Rama.

"They discussed plans to step up cooperation to address shared challenges, including closing loopholes that are preventing the rapid return of failed asylum seekers."

