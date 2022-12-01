Left Menu

South Africa's Ramaphosa has all options over panel report - spokesman

Reuters | Updated: 01-12-2022 22:31 IST
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has "all options on the table" regarding a report by a panel of experts that found preliminary evidence that he may have violated the consitution and committed misconduct, Ramaphosa's spokesman said on Thursday.

At a briefing to reporters, Ramaphosa's spokesman said Ramaphosa was still consulting about the report's recommendations and apologised for an impression that Ramaphosa would address the nation on Thursday night.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

