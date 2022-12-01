Kremlin says OSCE is losing its meaning - Russian agencies
Reuters | Updated: 01-12-2022 22:59 IST | Created: 01-12-2022 22:59 IST
The OSCE's stance shows that Europe's top security and rights watchdog is losing its meaning, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, according to Russian news agencies.
Peskov had been asked whether Russia might quit the pan-European body.
He also said Moscow had no plans to contact the U.S. administration before the end of the year, calling for discussions about possible prisoner exchanges between Russia and the United States to be conducted behind closed doors.
