Maha: Three of family killed in road accident

Three members of a family, including an 80-year-old man, were killed when the car they were travelling in collided with a truck on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway in Palghar district of Maharashtra, police said. The car was going towards Mumbai from Gujarat on Wednesday when the accident took place, they said.The family was returning to Kalyan in Thane district after attending a marriage in Gujarat.

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 02-12-2022 10:56 IST | Created: 02-12-2022 10:54 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
''The family was returning to Kalyan in Thane district after attending a marriage in Gujarat. Their car collided with a truck at Dhanivari village,'' a police official said.

The bodies of the victims were sent for post-mortem to a government-run hospital and the local police are conducting a probe.

