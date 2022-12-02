Maha: Three of family killed in road accident
Three members of a family, including an 80-year-old man, were killed when the car they were travelling in collided with a truck on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway in Palghar district of Maharashtra, police said. The car was going towards Mumbai from Gujarat on Wednesday when the accident took place, they said.The family was returning to Kalyan in Thane district after attending a marriage in Gujarat.
- Country:
- India
Three members of a family, including an 80-year-old man, were killed when the car they were travelling in collided with a truck on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway in Palghar district of Maharashtra, police said. The car was going towards Mumbai from Gujarat on Wednesday when the accident took place, they said.
''The family was returning to Kalyan in Thane district after attending a marriage in Gujarat. Their car collided with a truck at Dhanivari village,'' a police official said.
The bodies of the victims were sent for post-mortem to a government-run hospital and the local police are conducting a probe.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Seven suspected measles deaths, 164 cases reported in Mumbai since September: BMC
7 suspected measles deaths, 164 cases reported in Mumbai since September: Civic body
NCB seizes large quantity of drugs worth Rs 1 cr in Mumbai; 4 held
Gujarat polls: To win Amreli for fourth time will be tough task for Cong leader Paresh Dhanani
MP CM Chouhan to campaign for BJP in poll-bound Gujarat on Nov 18