CBI arrests Asola resident for 'sextortion' from US-based professor

The CBI has arrested a person for alleged ''sextortion'' from a professor of a US-based university by blackmailing him using his explicit video chats with a woman here, officials said on Friday.

The central probe agency arrested Rahul Kumar, a resident of Asola, on information shared by the Federal Bureau of Investigation of the United States, they said.

The victim was allegedly lured through a Facebook profile to extract sexually explicit images during video chatting with a view to blackmail him, the CBI said in a statement.

The accused had forced the victim to shell out USD 48,000 using a Paypal account which was followed by repeated demands of gifts to be sent from the US with the threat of making the video chats public, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)