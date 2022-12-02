Left Menu

Court sentences man to 20 years in prison for raping minor in Ballia

PTI | Ballia(Up) | Updated: 02-12-2022 16:39 IST | Created: 02-12-2022 16:39 IST
Court sentences man to 20 years in prison for raping minor in Ballia
  • Country:
  • India

A man has been sentenced to 20 years' rigorous imprisonment for raping a nine-year-old girl in July, officials said on Friday.

Superintendent of Police R K Nayyar said the court also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on convict Sunil Kumar.

The convict has been sentenced to 20 years of imprisonment, Nayyar said.

The girl was raped on July 18, 2022, in Ballia village.

On the basis of the complaint lodged, a case was registered against the accused under the IPC and the POCSO Act and a charge sheet was filed against him within a month, Nayyar said.

The trial in the case started on November 2 and after hearing the arguments of both sides on Thursday, Kumar was convicted and sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Fast and Free Instagram Audio Download App for Android

Fast and Free Instagram Audio Download App for Android

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Biden administration prepares to end mpox emergency declaration -Politico; Chinese vice premier urges improvements in COVID measures as pathogenicity weakens and more

Health News Roundup: Biden administration prepares to end mpox emergency dec...

 Global
3
BHEL among 5 bidders for Rs 58,000 cr deal to manufacture, maintain 200 Vande Bharat trains

BHEL among 5 bidders for Rs 58,000 cr deal to manufacture, maintain 200 Vand...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Elon Musk expects Neuralink to begin human trials in six months; Scientists build 'baby' wormhole as sci-fi moves closer to fact and more

Science News Roundup: Elon Musk expects Neuralink to begin human trials in s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022