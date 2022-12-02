Russia says it is 'outraged' by France backing war crimes tribunal

Russia's foreign ministry said on Friday that it was "outraged" by a statement from the French foreign ministry regarding plans to create a tribunal on possible crimes committed by Russia in Ukraine.

European Commision President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday that the EU would try to set up a specialised court, backed by the United Nations, to investigate and prosecute possible war crimes committed by Russia during its invasion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)