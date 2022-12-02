Russia says it is 'outraged' by France backing war crimes tribunal
Russia's foreign ministry said on Friday that it was "outraged" by a statement from the French foreign ministry regarding plans to create a tribunal on possible crimes committed by Russia in Ukraine.
European Commision President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday that the EU would try to set up a specialised court, backed by the United Nations, to investigate and prosecute possible war crimes committed by Russia during its invasion.
