Soccer-Ghana v Uruguay teams

Reuters | Al Wakrah | Updated: 02-12-2022
Following are the teams for the World Cup Group H match between Ghana and Uruguay at the Al Janoub Stadium on Friday:

Ghana: Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Alidu Seidu, Daniel Amartey, Mohammed Salisu, Baba Rahman, Thomas Partey, Salis Abdul Samed, Mohammed Kudus, Andre Ayew, Jordan Ayew, Inaki Williams

Uruguay: Sergio Rochet, Sebastian Coates, Giorgian de Arrascaeta, Jose Maria Gimenez, Guillermo Varela, Mathias Olivera, Rodrigo Bentancur, Facundo Pellistri, Federico Valverde, Luis Suarez, Darwin Nunez. (Compiled by Mark Gleeson in Doha; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

