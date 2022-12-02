Left Menu

2 of family killed as car crashes into truck in UP's Jaunpur

PTI | Jaunpur | Updated: 02-12-2022 21:58 IST | Created: 02-12-2022 21:58 IST
2 of family killed as car crashes into truck in UP's Jaunpur
Two members of a family were killed and eight others sustained injuries when their car collided with a truck here on Friday, police said.

Expressing grief, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said he has directed officials to ensure proper treatment of the injured.

According to police, the accident took place on the Lucknow-Varanasi Highway near Kandharpur village of Line Bazar police station area in the afternoon.

Jyoti (46) and her daughter Chandrakala (24) were killed in the accident while the injured were admitted to the district hospital, Superintendent of Police (City) Sanjay Kumar said.

The family, residents of Masida village, had gone to visit 'Maa Sheetla Dham' located in Chowkiyan and while returning, their car crashed into the truck, he said.

In a tweet, the chief minister extended condolences to the bereaved families while wishing peace to the departed souls.

The CM also directed the officials of the district administration to ensure proper treatment of the injured and wished them speedy recovery.

