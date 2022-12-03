Man dies after being hit by speeding ambulance in UP

One person was killed and three were injured after they were hit by a speeding ambulance in Barabanki district of Uttar Pradesh on Friday, police said.

After hitting the four people, who were travelling on two motorcycles, the ambulance climbed onto a road divider and was badly damaged, they said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Akhilesh Narayan said two brothers travelling on a motorcycle were hit by the speeding ambulance. One of the brothers, Ayush Verma, died and the other was seriously injured.

A couple travelling on another motorcycle were also hit by the ambulance and were seriously injured, he said.

As soon as the information about the accident was received, police rushed to the spot. The injured have been admitted to a hospital and the body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, Narayan said.

