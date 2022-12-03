After cop accused of rape goes missing, FIR filed against SHO and complainant constable

Complying with a court direction, an SHO and a woman constable, who had accused an inspector of raping her, have been booked for allegedly kidnapping the accused cop, police said here on Saturday.

The wife of the inspector, who was allegedly missing since September 22 after he was taken to the women's police station by the then Station House Office Meera Kushwaha, had approached the court seeking action in the matter.

The inspector, Nishu Tomar, was being investigated after the female constable posted in the SP office had accused him of rape in July. A case was registered against Tomar under relevant sections in Kotwali Nagar police station.

But after the alleged victim accused the Kotwali in-charge of favouritism, the investigation was handed over to SHO Kushwaha.

On September 22, it is alleged, Meera Kushwaha brought Tomar from the District Sessions Court to the women's police station and then he disappeared under suspicious circumstances.

When Tomar's wife Kusum searched for her husband, the police told her that he was released after questioning.

As Inspector Tomar could not be found since September 22, his wife Kusum approached the court and demanded the registration of an FIR.

Chief Judicial Magistrate Rachna on Friday accepted the victim's application and ordered the Nagar Kotwali police to register a case of kidnapping against Kushwaha and the woman constable who had accused Tomar of rape.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Somen Barma told reporters on Saturday that on the orders of the court, an FIR has been registered against a woman SHO and constable.

He said that the matter is being investigated and a police team has been formed to trace the missing inspector Nishu Tomar.

