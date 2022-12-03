Gunmen kill 3 Pak police officials
PTI | Peshawar | Updated: 03-12-2022 21:30 IST
Three Pakistani police officials were shot dead by unidentified gunmen who ambushed a police mobile van in northwestern Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province on Saturday.
The gunmen sprayed the police mobile van with bullets in Nowshera district of the province, killing the three police officials, officials said.
A massive combing operation has been launched to arrest the gunmen. The attacks on police have witnessed considerable rise in recent days in Pakistan.
