Gunmen kill 3 Pak police officials

PTI | Peshawar | Updated: 03-12-2022 21:30 IST | Created: 03-12-2022 21:30 IST
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Three Pakistani police officials were shot dead by unidentified gunmen who ambushed a police mobile van in northwestern Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province on Saturday.

The gunmen sprayed the police mobile van with bullets in Nowshera district of the province, killing the three police officials, officials said.

A massive combing operation has been launched to arrest the gunmen. The attacks on police have witnessed considerable rise in recent days in Pakistan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

