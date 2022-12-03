Left Menu

Accomplice of fugitive gangster arrested in Punjab

PTI | Rupnagar(Pb) | Updated: 03-12-2022 21:54 IST | Created: 03-12-2022 21:54 IST
An accomplice of fugitive gangster Pavitar Singh was arrested here on Saturday, police said.

The accused, Bharat Bhushan alias Pammi, a resident of Mandi Ahmedgarh in Malerkotla district, is facing two drug cases, Senior Superintendent of Police Vivek Sheel Soni said.

Four pistols and 34 bullets were recovered from him, he said.

Singh is based in the US.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

