Violence at govt polytechnic in Kerala: 4 arrested for attacking SFI leader, police officer

Four persons were arrested on Saturday for allegedly unleashing violence and attacking many students, including a woman leader of the Students Federation of India (SFI), and police officers after the union election at the government polytechnic college at Meppadi near here.

Police have arrested Kiran Raj, Atul, Shibili and Abin for allegedly assaulting and grievously injuring Aparna Gowri, the district joint secretary of SFI in Wayanad.

The attackers, suspected to be part of other political parties operating in the government polytechnic, have also assulted the Station House Officer (SHO) of Meppadi police station, Vibin A B, during the violence on December 2.

As per the FIR registered against one Alan Antony (20), the officer has suffered multiple injuries including broken bones.

''After the elections at the government polytechnic college here, the attackers unleashed violence in which many students and police officers including the Meppadi station CI, were seriously injured,'' Meppadi police told PTI.

SFI leader Gowri was assaulted and has been admitted to a private hospital here with her health condition said to be stable, police added.

Meanwhile, the Left party and SFI alleged that the attack was unleashed by a drug mafia operating near the college.

''Comrade Aparna, district joint secretary of SFI in Wayanad, Kerala was brutally attacked by drug mafia in her college (Govt. Polytechnic College, Meppadi)... We will defeat drug mafia's shrouding in campuses, often acting in disguise as apolitical gangs, by organising students and promoting anti-drugs awareness,'' V P Sanu, All India President of SFI, said in a tweet.

The CPI(M), in a statement, sought stern action against the drug mafia.

Police have registered multiple cases in connection with the violence for attacking students, police officers and also for destroying vehicles.

Cases have been filed under Indian Penal Code Sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 323 (hurt),333 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 341 (wrongful restrainment), 353 (assault), 506 (criminal intimidation) among others.

