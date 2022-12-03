Teen girl found dead in Telangana, relatives suspect rape-cum-murder

A teenage girl was found dead at a village in Mahabubnagar district of Telangana on Saturday with her family members and relatives alleging that she was raped and killed, police said.

A police official in the district told news channels that the girl's body was found lying on the floor when police reached the spot.

Police were told that she committed suicide by hanging and that her body was brought down, he said.

The family members and relatives alleged rape and murder but the cause of death is not certain, he said, adding that a post mortem would reveal the truth.

Asserting that the culprits would be arrested and sent to jail if there was any foul play, he said police would collect appropriate evidence to see that the culprits get even capital punishment if it was a heinous murder.

Police can proceed further as per evidence of the autopsy report, he said.

TV news channels showed visuals of angry relatives and villagers allegedly torching a car and motorbike belonging to those who they suspected were responsible for the girl's death. They held protests over the girl's death.

