Villagers try to stop CM's Cavalcade in Nalanda

Villagers tried to stop Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's cavalcade in Nalanda district on Saturday to demand the arrest of a murder accused but police dispersed them from the area, an official said.

The villagers tried to stop the CM's cavalcade at Ekangarsarai area when he was returning to Patna after unveiling the statue of a local social worker, however, police immediately brought the situation under control and did not allow the protesters to create any uproarious scenes along the CM's route the, the official said.

''The CM's cavalcade passed without any disturbances. Once the CM's cavalcade crossed the area, protestors, carrying placards, started shouting slogans against the district police and the local administration'', a local police officer told reporters. The villagers were demanding the immediate arrest of a murder accused. ''They were protesting against delayed action of the local police in a murder case. On October 19, a young man Normal Kumar Bhartiya was murdered and his body was hanged in a tree in Oriyawan village of Ekangarsarai police station area. Not happy with police investigations, villagers tried to create a ruckus in front of the CM'', said the officer.

The CM had come to unveil the statue of local social worker late Rambabu in Rambhavan village in Nalanda. The incident took place when he was returning to Patna. Talking to reporters, Susheel Kumar, DySP (Law and Order), said, ''I interacted with the protesting villagers and their concern will be conveyed to the investigating team''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)