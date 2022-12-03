Left Menu

Senior scribe Baishnab Jena dies at 68

03-12-2022
Senior journalist Baishnab Charan Jena died here on Saturday, family sources said.

He was 68.

Jena, a freelance journalist, died of cardiac arrest while sleeping, they said.

He is survived by his wife and two sons.

Born in Benjarapur village under Bari block in Odisha’s Jajpur district, Jena was an employee of Odisha Gramya Bank before beginning a career in journalism. He also worked as an information officer to former Speaker Maheswar Mohanty for some time.

Jena’s body was created at his native village in Jajpur district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

