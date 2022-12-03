Left Menu

Odisha: 65-year-old man sentenced to life imprisonment in murder case

PTI | Rairangpur | Updated: 03-12-2022 23:37 IST | Created: 03-12-2022 23:37 IST
Odisha: 65-year-old man sentenced to life imprisonment in murder case
A 65-year-old year man was sentenced to life imprisonment by a court in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district on Saturday for the murder of a man over land.

Rairangpur Additional District and Sessions Judge Deepak Kumar also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on Sunaram Tudu for the murder of Chotray Tudu.

The incident happened in May 2020 in Andharjhari village in Bisoi police station area, Additional Public Prosecutor Pankaj Kumar Das said.

Chotray was sleeping in his house when Sunaram broke in, attacking him with a sharp weapon. He bled to death at the spot.

The verdict was given by the court after it examined the statements of Chotray's wife and 16 other witnesses.

