Senior citizen killed in Thane; 1 suspect detained

PTI | Thane | Updated: 04-12-2022 09:57 IST | Created: 04-12-2022 09:48 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
A 60-year-old man was killed in Maharashtra's Thane district and police have detained a suspect in this connection, an official said on Sunday.

The incident took place at around 9.30 pm on Saturday in Diva area of Mumbra town, the official said adding the reason behind the killing was not yet known.

The body of the victim, a resident of Mumbra Devi Colony in Diva, having multiple stab wounds was sent to a government hospital for postmortem, the official from Mumbra police station said. It is suspected the accused was under the influence of drugs at the time of the incident, he said.

A case has been registered under Indian Penal Code Section 302 (murder) and a probe is on into it, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

