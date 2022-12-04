Left Menu

Protesters storm governor's office in Syrian city, gunshots heard - residents

Dozens of demonstrators angry over worsening economic conditions in Syria stormed the governor's office in the southern city of Sweida on Sunday and set fire to parts of the building amid a heavy exchange of gunfire, residents and witnesses said.

Earlier, more than 200 people had gathereed around the building in the centre of the Druze-majority city chanting slogans calling for the overthrow of Syrian President Bashar Assad, they said, amid spiralling prices and economic hardship.

