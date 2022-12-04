Spectacular show of prowess marks Navy Day celebration in Vizag

ROH Visakhapatnam, Dec 4 (PTI): The Indian Navy showcased its mighty combat prowess in a spectacular fashion through an Operational Demonstration on the occasion of Navy Day here on Sunday.ROH ROH ROH ROH President of India and the Supreme Commander of Armed Forces Droupadi Murmu was the ROH ROH chief guest at the event organised at Ramakrishna Beach here.ROH ROH ROH ROH This was the first time the Navy Day was celebrated outside New Delhi.ROH ROH ROH ROH Sailors aboard the submarine INS Sindhukeerthi and INS Tarangini, the sail ship that circumvented the world, welcomed the President as they sailed past the venue.ROH ROH ROH ROH The Navy commandos carried out a slithering operation from the Sea King helicopter, followed by a demonstration of the combat skills of the Marcos (Marine Commandos) who, after a rescue operation, demolished an oil rig.ROH ROH ROH ROH The Hawk aircraft were also on show, as also the MiG 29 K aircraft.ROH ROH ROH ROH The Navy’s warships Missile Corvette INS Khanjar, INS Kadmat and INS Kirch, Destroyer INS Delhi, Frigate INS Sahyadri and Destroyer INS Kochi were on display.ROH ROH ROH ROH A search and rescue operation was demonstrated with the commandos lowering themselves from Naval helicopter Chetak and the Advanced Light Helicopter ALH Mach-3 and carrying out the mission.ROH ROH ROH ROH Four helicopters then demonstrated a precision landing onboard the warships lined offshore.ROH ROH ROH ROH Firing of rockets from the warships was another attraction at the event, along with a fly-past by the Naval aircraft.ROH ROH ROH ROH Skydiver Anup Singh presented a book the ‘History of Indian Navy’ to the President, after he performed a free fall from an aircraft.ROH ROH ROH ROH A special song on the Indian Navy composed by the famous musical trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and penned by noted lyricist Prasoon Joshi was released on the occasion.ROH ROH ROH ROH Shankar (Mahadevan) enthralled the audience by a live performance as his partners Ehsaan, Loy and Joshi accompanied him on the stage.ROH ROH ROH ROH The President, Chief of Naval Staff, Union Minister of State for Defence joined the Navy officers, men and their family members in cheering Shankar as he rendered the song with full fervor.ROH ROH The Indian Navy Band rendered instrumental support to the song.ROH ROH ROH ROH Illumination of the ships lined up in a formation provided a visual treat to the thousands of people gathered along the Vizag beach to witness the Navy Day celebrations.ROH ROH ROH ROH Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar, Union Minister for Tourism G Kishan Reddy, Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt and others attended the event.ROH ROH ROH ROH The President inaugurated, in virtual mode, the National Open Air Range in Kurnool district and the Advanced Night Vision Products Factory of the Bharat Electronics Limited at Nimmakuru in Krishna district.ROH ROH She also inaugurated National Highway projects worth over Rs 925 crore, including the Rayachoti-Angallu section of the NH-340, a four-lane Road-over-Bridge on NH-205 and six-lane grade-separated structures on roads in Kurnool city, Dhone and service roads on NH-44.ROH ROH ROH ROH She also laid the foundation stone for widening of Mudigubba-Puttaparthi stretch of NH-342 in Sri Satya Sai district.ROH ROH Murmu also inaugurated four Ekalavya Model Residential Schools in the Agency (tribal) areas of the state.

