DRDO hands over to MSQAA authority holding sealed particulars of Akash missile

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-12-2022 18:56 IST | Created: 04-12-2022 18:56 IST
The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has handed over all technical specifications and related materials of the land-forces version of the Akash weapon system to the Missile Systems Quality Assurance Agency (MSQAA), paving the way for its production.

The defence ministry said the Authority Holding Sealed Particulars (AHSP) was handed over to MSQAA at a ceremony in Hyderabad on Saturday.

''The technical specification and quality document and the drawing of complete weapon system elements were sealed and handed over by Project Akash to MSQAA as part of AHSP transfer,'' it said in a statement.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO, the Indian Army and the industry, terming the AHSP transfer a landmark event.

He exuded confidence that the step would go a long way in fulfilling the requirement of the services.

Akash is the first state-of-the-art indigenous surface-to-air missile system which has been with the armed forces for nearly a decade defending the Indian skies and providing national security.

''It is inducted by Indian Army and Indian Air Force with order value worth Rs 30,000 crore, which is one of the largest single system orders for indigenous missile system,'' the ministry said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

