Macron invites Iraq PM for meeting in France in early 2023

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 04-12-2022 18:59 IST | Created: 04-12-2022 18:59 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron has invited Iraq's prime minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani to a meeting in France early in 2023, Macron's office said in a statement on Sunday following a phone call between the two leaders.

Macron said the two leaders have agreed to reinforce bilateral cooperation between France and Iraq and that France would help Iraq in its fight against terrorism and attacks on its sovereignty.

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

