Four-storey building collapse in Delhi's Shastri Nagar, no casualty
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-12-2022 13:50 IST | Created: 05-12-2022 13:47 IST
- Country:
- India
A four-storey building collapsed in north Delhi's Shastri Nagar on Monday, police said.
''No injury or casualties were reported since the building was empty'', a senior police officer said.
A call about the incident was received at 8:45 am, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
