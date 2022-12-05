U.S., partners urge Sudan to finalize new government framework to unlock aid
The United States and its partners welcomed the agreement of an initial political framework in Sudan on Monday and urged all parties to make a concerted effort to finalize negotiations on a new civilian-led government. "This is the key to unlocking the resumption of international development assistance and deeper cooperation between the government of Sudan and international partners," the countries said in a joint statement.
"We are working with partners to coordinate significant economic support to a civilian-led transitional government to help address the challenges facing the people of Sudan." Participating countries include Norway, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Britain and the United States.
