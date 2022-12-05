Left Menu

Maha: Man escapes from police lock-up, nabbed from jungle in Palghar

The accused, who was in custody in connection with a case of house-breaking and theft, jumped out of the window of a toilet and escaped into the jungle on Sunday, an official said.The man had been arrested on Friday in connection with the housebreaking and theft that took place in Khairapada of Vasai in July this year.

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 05-12-2022 18:41 IST | Created: 05-12-2022 18:21 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A 28-year-old man escaped from the lock-up at Mandvi police station in Maharashtra's Palghar and was apprehended from a jungle in the vicinity, police said on Monday. The accused, who was in custody in connection with a case of house-breaking and theft, jumped out of the window of a toilet and escaped into the jungle on Sunday, an official said.

The man had been arrested on Friday in connection with the housebreaking and theft that took place in Khairapada of Vasai in July this year. A probe has revealed that the accused has many cases of house breaking, dacoity, mobile phone thefts and attempt murder to his name in Kashimira and other jurisdictions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

